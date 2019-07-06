AFCON 2019: Andre Ayew Expects A Tough Match Against Tunisia

Captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, André Ayew says he expects a tough knockout clash against Tunisia on Monday at the Ismailia Stadium.

Ghana will play the "Eagles of Carthage" in the round of 16 in the competition after finishing as Group F winners.

The Swansea City forward has refused to downplay the quality of the North African side and is already anticipating a top performance against the

Carthage Eagles.

Speaking ahead of the epic clash, the U-20 FIFA World Cup winner predicted a very difficult game against Tunisia but remains confident the Black Stars will seal through to the last eight [8] after Monday’s game.

“it's going to be a very very tough game against Tunisia Monday. We need to be focus and 100 per cent ready to avoid surprises”, he said.

Coach Kwasi Appiah’s side confirmed their qualification to the knockout stage of the tournament with a 2-0 win against Guinea Bissau in their final Group stage game.

The match has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

Ghana is hoping to end a 37-year wait for an African title, having last won the trophy in 1982.