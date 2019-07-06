AFCON 2019: Tactics Will Determine Player Selection Against Tunisia - Kwesi Appiah

Coach Kwesi Appiah has reiterated that there are no fixed positions for players in his team and that players will be deployed based on the opposition and the strategy for matches.

Kwesi Appiah has been under intense pressure to change his formation especially with the roles of Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Kwadwo Asamoah in the ongoing tournament.

Partey was deployed on the “number 10” role went up a few notches after he scored Ghana’s second against Guinea-Bissau.

For football fandom in the country, Kwesi Appiah’s decision to move the Atletico Madrid midfield dynamo further up the field into an attacking position should the way to go for the rest of the tournament.

However, the former Al Khartoum manager has responded to fans of the team and has revealed that the objectives for a match will determine where players will function on the pitch.

“You see, sometimes, a coach might take some decisions and they might be right or wrong," he said.

"Sometimes, you can decide to put in some players because they have the pace. If that tactical play works, good. If it does not, you look at moving players about.

"The most important thing is that your players should be able to adapt to the positions you put them in. It helps because, at any given time, you can move them about in a game.

"But I cannot assure that it will be the same players in the same positions because you play them according to the team that you meet and the tactics they use to make sure that you are able to cope with them.” he deduced.

Ghana has won 7 of the matches against the Tunisians with the other ending in a 1-1 draw in the 1963 tournament.