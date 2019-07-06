AFCON 2019: I Am Not Surprised With My Form. Says Jordan Ayew

Ghana and Swansea City striker, Jordan Ayew, says his current form in at the Africa Cup of Nations does not come to him as a surprise.

The 26-year-old striker has scored two goals after three matches played in the group stage games with his goals propelling the Black Stars to the round of 16.

The former Aston Villa striker's performances earned him a spot in CAF’s team of the group stages and the former Swansea attacker says he’s not surprised about how good he’s been.

“I’m not surprised because I have confidence in myself,” Jordan told Citi Sports in an interview.

“I know that I just need to keep on working hard. The things people are now seeing, I’ve always known I’m capable of doing it.

“It’s not anything that’s a surprise to me. Maybe it’s a surprise to a lot of people but not to me,” he said.

Ghanaians will be hoping Jordan continues his scoring streak when they take on Tunisia in the round of 16 on Monday at the Ismailia stadium.