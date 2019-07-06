AFCON 2019: Senegal turns attention to Benin after dispatching Uganda

The Teranga Lions of Senegal has turned their attention to their quarter-final match against the Squirrels of Benin after beating Uganda 1-0 in the round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Senegal after locking horns with Uganda at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday managed to cruise past them courtesy a solitary first-half strike from Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Head Coach of Senegal, Aliou Cisse indicated that his side won against a strong team that gave them a very difficult match.

He, however, opines that his team is turning their attention to their quarter-final match against Benin which he anticipates is also going to be a much more difficult encounter.

“We won against a strong team. We scored a goal and defended in many times in front of a difficult opponent. We have to prepare for the next match now which will be much more difficult”, Coach Aliou Cisse shared.

Benin defied all odds to beat tournament favorites Morocco at the Al Salam Stadium yesterday. After playing 1-1 draw at the end of the 90 minutes plus extra time, the Squirrels went on to tame the Atlas Lions 4-1 after the penalty shootout.

The quarter-final match will be played on July 10, 2019, at the Cairo International Stadium.