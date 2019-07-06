Modern Ghana logo

06.07.2019

AFCON 2019: Uganda Coach Sébastien Desabre Proud Of Players Despite Elimination

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Head Coach for the Cranes of Uganda, Sébastien Desabre has indicated that he is proud of his players despite their defeat to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that has seen them being eliminated from the tournament.

A solitary first-half strike from Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane helped Senegal to beat Uganda 1-0 to send them into the quarter-finals of this year’s continental showpiece.

Speaking at a post-match press conference after the defeat on Friday, Coach Sébastien Desabre congratulated his opponent whiles stressing that he is proud with what his players managed to achieve at the tournament.

“I would like to congratulate Senegal. We faced a group of fighters and we are glad with this game. Sadio Mane is a world class player that can create the difference.

“I am proud with what my players have achieved”, the gaffer said.

Senegal who has progressed into the last 8 stage of the tournament has now booked a date with the Squirrels of Benin who also beat Morocco in the other round of 16 match played on Friday.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
