Andre Ayew, Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah Must Be Axed From Black Stars After AFCON - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has shockingly mentioned that senior players like Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah, Jonathan Mensah, John Boye, Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah among other players must all be sacked from the national team.

The former Sports Broadcaster said players who have played in four African Cup of Nations tournaments must not be invited to play for the national team again in future insisting only young players must be brought in.

If handlers are to go according to his suggestion, players like the Andre Ayew, Gyan, Boye, Mensah and Kwadwo Asamoah will all be dropped from the national team even though some of them as in the best shapes of their careers as they have played four times in Africa's flagship football competition.

Despite the excellent performances of some of these players, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, believes the likes of Samuel Owusu, Yaw Yeboah are ready to do a better job to help the Black Stars.

"I think the Black Stars needs to be rebuilt after this year's tournament," he told Asempa FM.

"Players who have played the Africa Cup of Nations four times must all stay away from the team to allow new players to take over the team.

"We have the likes of Yaw Yeboah, Samuel Owusu, Kwabena Owusu among other players that are ready to play for the country and when is done, trust me, we will do something magical on the continent."

Samuel Owusu and Kwabena Owusu have been impressive in the ongoing tournament in Egypt.

Both players featured in Ghana's final game against Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.