'Bernard Tekpetey Fits Our Plans', Says Fortuna Dusseldorf Sporting Director

Fortuna Dusseldorf Sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel has hailed the acquisition of Bernard Tekpetey insisting the Ghanaian forward will fit in perfectly with the club’s ‘requirement profile’.

The Ghana U-23 attacker joins the Red and Whites from Schalke 04 with an option to buy him permanently.

"I am very happy to finally have arrived in Dusseldorf. After the talks with those responsible and my first impression of the Fortuna, I have a very good feeling. My first task will now be to integrate myself into the team. Over the longer term, I want to help achieve our goals. ” says the Ghana international.

“Bernard Tekpetey fits in perfectly with our requirement profile. He is a young, developable player who has already been able to set the first accents in German professional football," emphasizes Fortuna's sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.

He added, “His speed and assertiveness made him one of the best offensive players in the Bundesliga last season. I am convinced that he can also show his strengths a class higher.

“In tough, but always fair negotiations with FC Schalke 04, we have achieved a very good result for Fortuna Dusseldorf. We wish Benito all the best for his sporting and private future." he added.

The Ghana U-23 striker returned to Schalke 04 after a fantastic loan spell at SC Paderborn where he scored 10 goals and provided six assists.