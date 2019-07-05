Modern Ghana logo

05.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Black Stars Resume Training For Monday’s Clash Against Tunisia [VIDEO]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Ghana have resumed training for Monday’s Round of 16 match against Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium.

The Black Stars are hoping to end Ghana’s 37-years continental trophy drought at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and will need to beat the North African side to signal to the entire country that indeed they are in for business.

All players were involved in training with the exception of Jonathan Mensah who has suffered a minor injury.

Video below...

Thomas Agyepong who missed Cameroon and Guinea Bissua game has also returned to training and will be hoping to feature against the Tunisians.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
