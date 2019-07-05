AFCON 2019: Egyptian Football Fans Support Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana seem to be cruising on steadily at the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt as reports reaching Yours Truly and newsmen in Ghana indicate that they are enjoying good and positive support from Egyptian fans.

According to Joseph Langabell, the chief drummer of the Black Stars, they are very happy as they have been receiving massive support from Egyptian fans who troop to watch the matches.

The master drummer who has been with the national team for several years pleaded with Ghanaian to pray for the Black Stars to qualify and later came back to thank all those who remembered them in their prayers.

Langabell called on Christians, Muslims, Buddhists, Fetish believers and none believers to pray for the Black Stars and it seems his call is working.

Ghana and Egypt already have some relationship and bonds as the first president of Ghana Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah married an Egyptian called Fatima, and they gave birth to children who call themselves Ghanaians / Egyptians.

Also, Ghana and Egypt have special football ties as they have often played friendly matches and supported each other in different forms and ways.

Many Ghana footballers have contributed to the promotion and development of Egyptian Football as they played for top clubs, like Abdul Razak at Arab Contractors, Adolf Armah and late Emmanuel Quarshie at Zamalek, Felix Aboagye at Al Ahly and others.

In recent years, players like top scorer John Antwi have lifted the flags of some Egyptian clubs with a quality display of skills and scored wonderful goals that make the fans happy.

So all is well with the Black Stars as far as support is concerned, but there are some die-hard fans in Ghana who are missing out of the AFCON football festival in the Pharaoh's land and are appealing to the government to take more fans if Ghana reaches the semi-finals.