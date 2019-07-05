VIDEO: Ghanaian International Solomon Asante On Course To Winning Golden Boot In USL

Ghanaian International and Phoenix Rising FC captain, Solomon Asante is making a strong case for the golden boot award in the USL after netting 12 goals for his side in the ongoing campaign.

The ex-Berekum Chelsea forward has been outstanding since the start of the season which at some point attracted praise from former Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. His exploits have helped his side to amass a total of 35 points which sees them topping the Western Conference.

Despite featuring in 15 of the 17 matches for Phoenix Rising so far, Asante has scored 12 times, more than any other player in the division and is currently leading the chart.

The pacey and trickery winger is followed closely by New Mexico United striker Kevaughn Frater who has banged in 11 goals in 15 matches. El Paso's Jerome Kiesewetter and Daniel Ríos of Nashville SC are tied in third place with 10 goals each.

Solomon Asante has also been named on the USL “Team of the Week” for 2019 on six different occasions and is the player with the most assists in the division.

Watch all of Solomon Asante's goals in the video below: