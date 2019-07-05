TP Mazembe Signs Former Karela United Star

Congolese giants, TP Mazembe have signed former Karela United midfielder, Jean Vital Ourega.

The Ivorian international joined the Lubumbashi based club on a three-year deal after spending a season with Zambian club Buildcon FC.

The club's official statement reads, "TP Mazembe is pleased to announce three-year year contract with midfielder Jean Vital OUREGA. The 23-year-old Ivorian is the third rookie."

"The Ivorian midfielder was in the sights of the Ravens since last year. After a draw in the Zambian club Buildcon the day after a failed signing with Simba SC, Jean Vital Ourega finally packed his bags in Lubumbashi."

"The midfielder, defensive, has long evolved in the Ghanaian championship, precisely at Karela United. He arrives at the TPM in a sector that needed to be fleshed out by new elements."

Before leaving Ghana, he was linked with a move to Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Jean Vital featured 13 times for Karela United in the 2018 Ghana Premier League which ended abruptly.