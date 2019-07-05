Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
05.07.2019 Football News

OFFICIAL: Justice Blay Completes Asante Kotoko Move

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
OFFICIAL: Justice Blay Completes Asante Kotoko Move
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Medeama SC combative midfielder Justice Blay on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old signed his contract papers at the club's secretariat on Thursday after passing his routine medical earlier on in the day.

The Porcupine Warriors reached an agreement with Medeama SC for the transfer of Justice Blay last week, but the deal was delayed to enable the player to go through all the pre-contract requirements.

The Porcupines will compete in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League, and the left-footed player, who hitherto was Medeama SC’s key asset, is regarded as one of the key arsenals for that task.

The enterprising midfield dynamo is a member of the Black Stars 'B' team.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Evidence Of Torture Normally Vanishes After 72hours — Kwesi ...

23 minutes ago

Group To March In Protest Against 450-seat Chamber Parliamen...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line