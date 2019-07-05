OFFICIAL: Justice Blay Completes Asante Kotoko Move

Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Medeama SC combative midfielder Justice Blay on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old signed his contract papers at the club's secretariat on Thursday after passing his routine medical earlier on in the day.

The Porcupine Warriors reached an agreement with Medeama SC for the transfer of Justice Blay last week, but the deal was delayed to enable the player to go through all the pre-contract requirements.

The Porcupines will compete in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League, and the left-footed player, who hitherto was Medeama SC’s key asset, is regarded as one of the key arsenals for that task.

The enterprising midfield dynamo is a member of the Black Stars 'B' team.