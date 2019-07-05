AFCON 2019: Here’s How Much Black Stars Will Pocket Should They Win AFCON 2019

Ghana have qualified to the round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite struggling to get the desired results.

The Black Stars played two draws in their opening games against Benin and Cameroon, the Black Stars took their game a level up to beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 and top Group F.

Ghanaians have been optimistic after the game against Guinea-Bissau with the hope of going far in the tournament in Egypt.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his team face Tunisia in the round of 16 in their next game.

Should the four times African champions win, they will play the winners of Madagascar vs DR Congo before heading into the semi-final to play either Uganda, Senegal, Morocco or Benin based on other results.

The Black Stars are looking for wins to progress. There is prize money for winning the tournament.

Here’s how much money the Black Stars will get for Ghana if they win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations:

Champions: $4.5m

Runners-up: $2.5m

Semi-finalists: $2.0m

If the Black Stars beat Tunisia, they will get $800,000 even if they fail to progress again as prize money for quarter-finalists.