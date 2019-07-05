Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
05.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Here’s How Much Black Stars Will Pocket Should They Win AFCON 2019

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: Here’s How Much Black Stars Will Pocket Should They Win AFCON 2019
2 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Ghana have qualified to the round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite struggling to get the desired results.

The Black Stars played two draws in their opening games against Benin and Cameroon, the Black Stars took their game a level up to beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 and top Group F.

Ghanaians have been optimistic after the game against Guinea-Bissau with the hope of going far in the tournament in Egypt.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his team face Tunisia in the round of 16 in their next game.

Should the four times African champions win, they will play the winners of Madagascar vs DR Congo before heading into the semi-final to play either Uganda, Senegal, Morocco or Benin based on other results.

The Black Stars are looking for wins to progress. There is prize money for winning the tournament.

Here’s how much money the Black Stars will get for Ghana if they win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations:

Champions: $4.5m
Runners-up: $2.5m
Semi-finalists: $2.0m
If the Black Stars beat Tunisia, they will get $800,000 even if they fail to progress again as prize money for quarter-finalists.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Evidence Of Torture Normally Vanishes After 72hours — Kwesi ...

22 minutes ago

Group To March In Protest Against 450-seat Chamber Parliamen...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line