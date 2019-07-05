AFCON 2019: Ghana Have Beaten Tunisia More Than Any Country In AFCON History

The Black Stars of Ghana remain undefeated in their past seven clashes with Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations.

In a total of seven meetings, Ghana have won six and drawn one against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the history of the tournament.

The four times African champions met Tunisia en route to winning all their four Africa Cup of Nations titles- 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.

Ghana will face their familiar opponents in the round of 16 on Monday 8th July in their quest to overcome the North Africans again.

Aside from their first ever encounter in 1963 which ended in a one-all draw Ghana have won their last six games against Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s six consecutive wins against Tunisia make the North Africans powerhouse the Black Stars easiest opponents in AFCON history, having beaten them more than any other country in the continent’s showpiece.

Below is Ghana’s head to head against Tunisia

AFCON Records

1963 Ghana 1 -1 Tunisia

1965 Tunisia 2 - 3 Ghana

1978 Ghana 1 - 0 Tunisia

1982 Ghana 1 - 0 Tunisia

1996 Ghana 2 - 1 Tunisia

1998 Ghana 2 - 0 Tunisia

2012 Ghana 2 - 1 Tunisia

Played 7 matches

Ghana wins 6

Draw 1

Tunisia wins 0