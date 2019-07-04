AFCON 2019: Jordan Ayew Overtakes Andre Ayew On Ghana’s All-Time Goalscorers List

Jordan Ayew’s opener against Guinea Bissau has seen him leapfrog his elder brother Andre Ayew on Ghana’s all-time goal-scoring list.

Both players came to the 2019 African Cup of Nations with 14 goals apiece, but Jordan’s two goals in the ongoing tournament has taken him to 16 goals, one ahead of the Black Stars captain who is on 15 goals.

The Crystal Palace attacker made his debut for Ghana in 2010 against Swaziland in Lobamba. He scored his first and second goal in a 2014 World Cup match win against Lesotho in Kumasi.

He is now ninth on Ghana’s all-time top scorer's list, two behind eighth-place Tony Yeboah with (18) and three behind Sulley Muntari with(19)

Top 10 Ghana’s all-time Topscorers

(1) Asamoah Gyan -51

(2) Kwesi Owusu – 36

(3) Abedi Pele –33

(4) Edward Acquah – 30

(5) Wilberforce Mfum -24

(6) Osei Kofi – 21

(7) Sulley Muntari) – 20

(8) Tony Yeboah -18

(9) Jordan Ayew – 16

(10) Andre Ayew – 15