AFCON 2019: 'It's A Crime To Fly To Egypt', Says Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye has slams Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah for defying the government's white paper on the 2014 World Cup Commission of Enquiry.

The former sports minister believes using taxpayers money to sponsor fans to Egypt for the 2019 AFCON is wrong following the recommendation of the white paper.

The White Paper released by the government on the Dzamefe Commission report in 2014 stated that the nation should not commit state funds to send supporters to tournaments.

In an interview with Asempa FM on Thursday, Mr Vanderpuye says the move smacks of disrespect of the white paper.

"Funding by private sponsors should be encouraged.

"I don't support sending supporters to football tournaments with the tax payer's money.

"I wouldn't have sent supporters to Egypt if I were the sports minister, I would have respected the white paper," he added.

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio believes the decision to send supporters to support the Black Stars at the tournament defies the recommendation of the 2014 Government white paper on.

Hon Vanderpuye spent 10 months as a sports minister under the Mahama administration till their NDC party got voted out in the 2016 election.

But he argues the performance of Mr Isaac Asiamah is sending Ghana "back" to its trouble days in sports.

"The sports minister is going to use our money to send supporters on an excursion in Egypt," he said.

"We have over 1000 Ghanaians living in Cairo alone, so why send supporters from Ghana?

"If this is the man who took over from me then we have gone back". he deduced.

It is not known how many fans the NPP government has so far sponsored to Egypt but believes it is deliberate attempt to sponsor party footsoldiers to the tournament all in the name of supporting the Black Stars.