[trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
04.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Mane Warns Senegal Not To Underestimate Uganda Threat

By Wires
2 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has warned Senegal not to underestimate Uganda as they bid to reach the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Lions of Teranga are expected to be one of the contenders as the tournament moves into the knockout stages after beating Kenya 3-0 in their final Group C match, with Mane scoring twice.

The 2019 Champions League winner, though, maintains Uganda's performances so far have shown the Cranes will offer a stern test.

"We saw the kind of football they played against Egypt and they are a very good side. We must be at our best against Uganda," Mane told reporters ahead of Friday's last-16 clash at the Cairo International Stadium.

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse maintains his squad will show the required mindset.

"Uganda are a strong team, they defend and attack well," he said at a press conference reported by the Africa Cup of Nations social media channels.

"We are ready – our motivation is simply to win."

Uganda's preparations were disrupted following a boycott of training by the squad because of a dispute over pay.

With the matter now resolved by Uganda's governing body FUFA, head coach Sebastien Desabre believes his players can rise to the challenge.

"We know Senegal are a good team with a good manager, so we need to be focused," he said at a press conference.

