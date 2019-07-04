MTN Handover Newly Constructed Training Pitch To Asante Kotoko [VIDEO]

MTN Ghana have handed over a training pitch at Adako Jachie to Asante Kotoko on Thursday afternoon in Kumasi.

A ceremony was held to offer participants the opportunity to witness the unveiling of a second training pitch for the club at the Adako Jachie training grounds.

The gesture forms part of MTN's sponsorship package to the club and it is the second playing field to be constructed by the leading telecommunication company at the Adako Jachie grounds.

MTN Ghana signed a sponsorship agreement with Kumasi Asante Kotoko since January 2011 with a total amount of GH¢1,050,000.00 given to the club annually.

The company’s relationship and support to Kumasi Asante Kotoko dates back to the period of Spacefon, Areeba to MTN.

