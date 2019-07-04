AFCON 2019: Tunisia Coach Hopes To Upset Ghana

Head coach Tunisian national team, Alain Giresse says he is expecting his side to come to all-guns-blazing when they play Ghana’s Black Stars in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Carthage Eagles finished second in Group E after drawing all three matches against Angola, Mali and Mauritania, but Giresse says their clash with Ghana in Ismailia will be a different ball game altogether.

After Tunisia’s scoreless draw with minnows Mauritania at the Suez Stadium last Tuesday, the Frenchman promised to do his homework and get his act together before his side face Ghana, winners of Group F.

"We had three draws which caused great difficulties on several levels," Giresse told Bein Sports.

"We will try to overcome or correct our mistakes before meeting Ghana in the next round on July 8 at the Ismailia stadium.”

"The way we (Tunisian team) play is mainly based on concentrated attacks, but unfortunately, we lack players with technical skills. Perhaps, the many changes we have made indicate that it is very difficult to find the perfect combination," added the 66-year-old tactician who led Mali to defeat Ghana 2-0 to win bronze at the 2012 AFCON at Nuevo Estadio de Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The Carthage Eagles go into Monday’s encounter against their traditional bogey side in AFCON history, having lost six of seven clashes against the Black Stars in the continental showpiece, with their last encounter ending 2-1 in favour of Ghana on February 5, 2012.

The winner of the Monday clash will face the winner of the match between DR Congo and Madagascar in the quarterfinals.