AFCON 2019: 'We Need Your Prayers' Asamoah Gyan Urges Ghanaians Ahead Of Tunisia Encounter

General captain of Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has implored Ghanaians to rally behind the team with prayers as they gear up for their knockout tie against Tunisia in the ongoing AFCON.

Ghana secured qualification to the round of 16 stage in the ongoing AFCON after defeating their Guinea Bissau 2-0 at the Suez Stadium with goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Teye Partey.

And according to Kayserispor forward, the team needs prayers from Ghanaians to flourish and perform in the continental showpiece as the search for the first AFCON in nearly four decades gain weight.

“Ghanaians should keep on praying for us and we would make sure we do our best,” Gyan told journalists ahead of the knockout clash with Tunisia.

“We have a long journey and would give our best”, he added.

Ghana will engage North African giants, Tunisia, in the round of 16 stage scheduled for Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Ismailia Stadium at exactly 19:00 GMT.