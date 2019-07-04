Modern Ghana logo

04.07.2019 Football News

Ebenezer Ofori Scores In New York City Win Over Seattle Sounders FC

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori came off the bench to score his second goal of the season for New York City FC in the Major League Soccer.

New York City FC whipped Seattle Sounders 3-0 at the Yankee Stadium.

Maxi Moralez fired the lead for the home side on the 58th minute before Jesus Medina doubled the score on the 77th minute.

Ten minutes later, the 24-year-old completed their victory with a classy goal outside the 18-yard box as his side pick their seventh win.

The former Ghana U20 star replaced Alexandru Mitrita on the 62nd minute of the game.

Ofori has netted two goals in his 12 appearances for New York City FC in the ongoing 2019 MLS season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
