Asante Kotoko New Signings Completes Medicals

Asante Kotoko have announced their new signings Justice Blay, Kelvin Andoh and Kwame Baah have completed their medicals.

The trio underwent a mandatory medical test by the club's medical team on Thursday morning.

A club official statement reads "Justice Blay, Kelvin Andoh and Kwame Baah have completed their medicals ahead of their possible signings."

Former Wa All Stars talisman Kelvin Andoh and Ghana U23 goalkeeper Kwame Baah will be signing a three-year deal with the club.

Also, Justice Blay is joining Asante Kotoko on a season-long loan deal from fellow Premiership side Medeama SC.

The club's management is looking to augment the side following the qualification for next season’s CAF Champions League.

Kotoko are eyeing another remarkable campaign following the impressive showpiece in the CAF Confederation Cup last season.