AFCON 2019: Former Sports Charges John Boye To Improve Ahead Of Tunisia Clash

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, a former Youth and Sports Minister has charged Ghana defender, John Boye to improve on his ahead of Tunisia clash.

The four times African Champions after topping Group F will play the North African side in the round of 16 in the competition on Monday, July 8.

The FC Metz defender was sent in Ghana's first group game against Benin but was named in Kwesi Appiah's team against Guinea Bissau.

But Mr Vanderpuye has called on the 32-year-old to improve against the Tunisians.

"John Boye has been good but he must improve against Tunisia because it will be a very tough match," he told Asempa FM.

Despite struggling to win their first two group games, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency has also offered an advise on how Ghana can triumph over Tunisia.

"The game against Tunisia will be very difficult. Kwesi Appiah must work on the toughness of his players.

"The Tunisians have very good height and the team must take that into consideration. Our set pieces in the tournament have not been good and I think the team must improve on that," he added.

The clash has been scheduled to take place at the Ismailia Stadium at 18:00GMT