04.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Samuel Owusu Is Better Than Christian Atsu - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has sensationally reiterated that Samuel Owusu is better than Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu.

The former Chelsea and FC Porto star has not enjoyed the tournament after suffering an injury against Cameroon and has been ruled out of the tournament.

However, the FK Čukarički forward has been sensational after he replaced Atsu against the Indomitable Lions.

The 23-year-old also featured against Guinea Bissau in Ghana's final group match.

And the former Youth and Sports Minister claims Owusu possess better qualities than Atsu.

"I must confess that I am very impressed with the performance of Samuel Owusu," he told Asempa FM.

"He came on against Cameroon and watching him against Guinea Bissau and I really like his playing style.

"For me, I think he [Samuel Owusu] is better than Christian Atsu because he is very strong and his dribbling abilities is very good.

"I think he is in to stay because he has proved what he has in the tournament," he added.

Ghana will play Tunisia in the round 16 on Monday, July 8 at the Ismailia Stadium.

