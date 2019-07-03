Jonathan Mensah Declared Fit Ahead Of Tunisia Clash

Ghanaian international Jonathan Mensah has been declared fit to feature for the Black Stars as they prepare to lock horns with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

In the absence of John Boye who was red-carded in the team first match of the competition, the Columbus Crew defender was called upon to hold the fort for his team but unfortunately picked up an injury during Ghana’s second Group F match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon last week.

Following the injury, he subsequently missed out on the team’s final group match against Guinea Bissau which they won convincingly to secure a place in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Reports from the camp of the team have revealed that Jonathan Mensah is now fit and ready to begin intensive training with the team as they prepare for the upcoming clash with Tunisia.

Whiles, it is a major boost for the West African Country, it is unclear whether he will be included in Coach Kwesi Appiah’s starting lineup for the crucial match. The technical team is expected to monitor his situation keenly before taking a final decision on Monday when they take on the Carthage Eagles.