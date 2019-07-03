AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan Claims It's Too Early To Insist On Winning The Trophy

Black Stars general captain, Asamoah Gyan says it is too early to talk about lifting the trophy at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The Kayserispor forward made this known in an interview after the Star’s 2-0 victory against Guinea-Bissau to secure a knock-out fixture against Tunisia, July 8, at Ismailia.

According to him, they came to the tournament with the intention of winning just like any other country but football has evolved so much that they have to put in so much effort to be crowned victors.

“It is too early to talk about winning the cup, because we still have some games to go and we are focused on our next opponent.

“We would give it our all to get to our target but we need to be ready and focused for our next game, then gradually we would be making a head way.

“Ghanaians should keep on praying for us and we would make sure we do our best. We have a long journey and would give our best,” he added.

A goal each from Jordan Ayew and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey in the 46th and 72nd minute respectively sealed the day for Ghana as they beat a stubborn Guinea-Bissau after the poor first performance.