AFCON 2019: "End 37-Yr AFCON Trophy Drought" – Prez Akufo-Addo Charges Black Stars

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Black Stars to end the 37-year-old trophy drought this year in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

This follows the Black Stars qualification to the round 16th stage of the competition after beating Guinea-Bissau 2 – 0 at the Suez stadium on Tuesday, 2 June 2019 to emerge as Group F winners with five points.

In a congratulatory message to the national team, Nana Akufo-Addo wished the Black Stars good luck in their next encounter with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

“Congratulations to the Black Stars for their victory over Guinea Bissau and topping Group F. Best of luck in the Round of 16 match against Tunisia. Let’s end the AFCON trophy drought this year,” Nana Akufo-Addo tweeted.

The Black Stars play Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday, July 8.