SHOCKING: Asante Kotoko Part Ways With CK Akunnor

Asan￼te Kotoko have sacked Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor after nine months in charge of the club.

The 45-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors in October last year after terminating his contract with Ashanti Gold SC.

"Yes its true," he told Oyerepa FM.

"I am no more the coach of Kotoko. I have been asked to step aside but to take over as technical director, but I can't comment on the issue now.

"I was informed about the decision in a meeting, " added.

However, the Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei is not pleased with the attitude of the coach following complains from some players in the current Asante Kotoko team.

The former Dreams FC trainer recently won the GFA Normalisation Committee Special Competition trophy to quality Kotoko the the 2019/2020 Caf Champions League.

Ashanti Gold SC head coach Kjetil Zachariassen is likely to take over from the former Black Stars captain.