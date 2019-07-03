Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
03.07.2019 Football News

SHOCKING: Asante Kotoko Part Ways With CK Akunnor

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
SHOCKING: Asante Kotoko Part Ways With CK Akunnor
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Asan￼te Kotoko have sacked Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor after nine months in charge of the club.

The 45-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors in October last year after terminating his contract with Ashanti Gold SC.

"Yes its true," he told Oyerepa FM.
"I am no more the coach of Kotoko. I have been asked to step aside but to take over as technical director, but I can't comment on the issue now.

"I was informed about the decision in a meeting, " added.

However, the Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei is not pleased with the attitude of the coach following complains from some players in the current Asante Kotoko team.

The former Dreams FC trainer recently won the GFA Normalisation Committee Special Competition trophy to quality Kotoko the the 2019/2020 Caf Champions League.

Ashanti Gold SC head coach Kjetil Zachariassen is likely to take over from the former Black Stars captain.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Come Back Home and Address Attacks On Journalists -- Minorit...

56 minutes ago

Special Prosecutor Petitioned To Chase Former Deputy CEOs Of...

56 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line