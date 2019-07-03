Asamoah Gyan Calls On Black Stars Teammates To Remain Focused After Booking Round 16 Qualification

General Captain for Black Stars of Ghana, Asamoah Gyan has called on his teammates to remain focused after booking qualification into the knockout stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite drawing all her first two Group F matches in Egypt, Ghana stepped up their game to beat the Djurtus of Guinea Bissau 2-0 on Tuesday evening to emerge as leaders of the group ahead of defending champions Cameroon.

Though the victory gives the team and the entire Ghanaian citizenry some happiness and relieve, Asamoah Gyan has cautioned his fellow teammates against letting their guard down.

According to the veteran striker, the team still has a long way to go and must stay focused as they bid to win a 5th AFCON title.

“We are happy but this is just the beginning. It has been a very difficult journey. We drew in the first two games and we have won today so we are happy today. It's not over yet. We have to stay focused because we have got a long way to go. So we have to stay focused and then wait for the next opponent”, the Kayserispor attacker said.

He continued, “Right now we have got to the knockout stage. It's very tricky right now so what we have to do is to stay focused. Personally, I want Ghana to win the Africa Cup of Nations but we have got a long way to go. So as I said earlier we have to stay focused. We shouldn't be swollen-headed”.

Ghana will face North African side Tunisia at the round of 16. The math will be played at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday, July 8, 2019.