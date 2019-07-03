Gyan Reveals What Inspired Black Stars Second Half Performance In Guinea Bissau Win

General Captain for the Ghana national team, Asamoah Gyan has revealed what inspired the impressive second-half performance of the Black Stars that resulted in the team beating Guinea Bissau 2-0 on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Suez Stadium.

The West African giants emerged victorious over their counterpart yesterday evening in the final Group F match of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

An unconvincing performance from the Black Stars could not produce any goal as they went into the break. Having resumed though, they played above themselves and managed to score twice to ensure they amassed all three points.

Speaking to Journalists after the victory, Asamoah Gyan disclosed that a lot of talks went on to raise the confidence of the players and help them relieve the pressure on them.

He believes that those talks boosted the confidence of the team which helped them to go on and win the match.

“We didn't get the best of games in the first half. We were a bit worried, there was pressure but we went to the dressing room and we had to calm down. We spoke to ourselves, we had a couple of meetings”, the Kayserispor attacker said.

He added, “We the experienced players, the coaches, and everybody had to bring everything together and we saw what happened in the second half. We came back and we score early in the second half. I think that was what boosted our confidence and at the end of the day we won”.

Meanwhile, Ghana has been paired with Tunisia for the round of 16 which is expected to come off on Monday, July 8, 2019.