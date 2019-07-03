We Are Ready To Play Any Team – Baba Rahman

Black Stars left-back Abdul Baba Rahman has shared that Ghana is ready to face any of the 15 remaining countries in the knockout phase of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The 32nd edition of the continental showdown which is currently ongoing in Egypt has reached the round of 16 following the roundup of the remaining group matches on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Ghana who had to wait until her final Group F match to secure qualification into the knockout stage pulled off an impressive 2-0 win over the Djurtus of Guinea Bissau in an entertaining fixture at the Suez Stadium.

By virtue of the result, the 4-times AFCON winners finished on top of the Group F standings ahead of defending Champions Cameroon. The team has now booked a round of 16 date with Tunisia in what promises to be a tough match.

Speaking after beating Guinea Bissau yesterday, Baba Rahman noted that it doesn’t matter the team they face in the knockout stage because all the participating countries have good teams.

According to the Chelsea FC player, they are going to approach all the matches as a final and will not be bothered by the kind of opposition they get to phase in the subsequent stages.

“I think if you go to this type of tournament you have to play every game as final because you will never know who you are going to meet next”.

"I think all the teams who made it to the AFCON are really good tactically and mentally and so I think we are not really bothered who we are going to face”, the player said.

The round of 16 tie between Ghana and Tunisia will be played at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday, July 8, 2019.