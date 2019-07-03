AFCON 2019: Mubarak Wakaso HailsBlack Stars Teammates After Guinea Bissau Victory

Ghana midfield kingpin, Mubarak Wakaso has heaped praises on his teammates after securing qualification to the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars edged Guinea Bissau 2-0 on Tuesday evening to progress into the next round of the competition, thanks to two second-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey.

The Swansea City forward scored Ghana’s first just after recess after receiving a pass from Mubarak Wakaso.

However, the Atletico Madrid star connected a pass from Abdul Baba Rahman to make it 2-0 as Ghana topped Group F.

Wakaso has hailed the efforts of his teammates in the crucial victory over Guinea Bissau

“I need to thank my teammates and Ghana for the support, we had a difficult first half and there is no small nation in this competition," he said.

"We will keep working hard to stay in the tournament," he added.

Ghana will play Tunisia in the round 16 game on Monday, July 8 at the Ismailia Stadium.