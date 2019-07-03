Modern Ghana logo

03.07.2019 Football News

Asante Kotoko Signs Justice Blay From Medeama SC

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Asante Kotoko have signed Medeama midfielder Justice Blay on a season-long loan deal.

Blay is expected to have his medical with the Reds on Wednesday.

Coach CK Akonnor seek for the services of the midfielder to help bolster his team ahead of next year’s CAF Champions League.

He could step in as a replacement for injured midfielder Richard Senanu who is set to undergo a surgery which could eventually keep him out for some time.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
