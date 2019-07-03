KP Boateng Confirms Barcelona Exit

Kevin Prince Boateng has confirmed his exit from FC Barcelona.

The Ghanaian international joined the La Liga side on a six-month loan from US Sassuolo with an option of permanent purchase.

However, Boateng struggled to hit the grounds running with the Spanish making four appearances for the club.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to thank the FC Barcelona family for their unflinching support during his short stay at the club.

"Today ends one of the most exciting experiences of my career ends here. I thank each person who has made this all possible. I thank my colleagues who have made me feel at home from the outset, champions and great people" he wrote on his official Instagram Page

"I thank all the management, available and always present."

"A thought goes to all the fans: I will always carry you in my heart. I wanted to give something more, but I did my best in every minute of training and game that was given to honor this fantastic shirt!"

He has been linked strongly linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas after ending his loan stay at FC Barcelona.

Boateng has a contract with Italian Serie A club US Sassuolo until summer 2021.