AFCON 2019: Igbo King Tips Ghana To Qualify For Round Of 16

The King of the Nigerian Igbo Community in Ghana, His Majesty Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, has tipped Black Stars to qualify for the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2019 Afcon despite recording no wins after two matches played.

Ghana drew 2:2 with the Squirrels of Benin before drawing goalless with Cameroon in their second group match.

However, the Igbo king, who described Ghana as a strong football nation, said he wants the four times African champions to progress to the next stage together with Nigeria insisting it will be heartbreaking if the Black Stars are eliminated from the competition at the group stages.

“Ghanaians are strong footballers but it is a tough competition," he told Class FM.

“Ghana being my in-laws where I do well, I know they are going to win irrespective of the challenges they had in the other two games before”. he added.

He subsequently charged Ghanaians to rally behind the national team with prayers and admonished the coach and his technical team to implement the right tactics to ensure qualification for the knockout stage.

Ghana are left with no choice but to beat Guinea-Bissau in their last Group F fixture on Tuesday to book a place in the Round of 16.

In the Igbo king’s opinion, “Somebody can wake up from sleep by 12 p.m. and do well for the day, another person can wake up by 6 a.m. in the morning but will not do well for the day, so, I know they are working up to that”.

The Igbo king has been calling for a dialogue between Ghanaian leaders and Nigerians to ensure a peaceful existence that will enable Nigerians to live and engage in various forms of trade in Ghana.

Ghana's final game has been scheduled to kick off 16:00GMT.