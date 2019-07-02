Accra City Hotel Hosts Victorious Golden Rackets

The national tennis team, the Golden Rackets returned home from Congo Brazzaville on Sunday afternoon to a rousing welcome at the airport and at the Accra Sports Stadium tennis courts.

Fans of tennis, friends and families, as well as the media, were there to hail the great feat achieved by the young boys who have devoted their lives to the sport.

The winsome Rackets were hosted to a buffet lunch at the plush Accra City hotel.

The CEO of CDH group which owns Accra City hotel, Mr Emmanuel Adu Sarkodee was very excited to receive the team.

He said he had been monitoring the team’s performance on the Davis cup website and was thrilled by their resilience and fighting spirit.

“You have made Ghana proud and I am happy that you did very well and did not complain about any financial issues when indeed there was no perdiem or winning bonus,” he said.

He thanked the GTF board and its president Isaac Aboagye Duah for their effort amidst the financial difficulty in flying Isaac Nortey and Herman Abban from the USA to join Johnson Acquah and Benjamin Palm and make Ghana proud.

Captain Fred Egyir, on behalf of the team thanked Mr Sarkodee for hosting them and finding time off his busy schedule to receive them. They later toured the hotel facility.

Mr. Emmanuel Adu Sarkodee who is a friend of sports and loves sports has over the years been supporting the Sports Writers Association (SWAG) Awards.

Ghana’s mission to return to Africa Zone Three was accomplished as the victory qualified the team to the 2019 Africa Zone Three Tournament to be staged later this year.

The Ghanaian team, coach by Frederick Egyir, finished tops on the Group A table after walloping Gabon 3-0 in their opening events, they beat Cameroun 2-1 on the second day before meeting Group B winners Rwanda in the final.

Ghana’s number one seed Isaac Nortey ousted Obiang Ondo Lyold 7-5,7-5 while number two seed Herman Abban defeated Lebendje Willy 6-0, 7-6(4) in the singles event.

Benjamin Palm partnered Isaac Nortey to record a 2-4, 7-6(1), 7-6(4) victory over Antchandie Herve and Obiang Ondo Lyold in the men’s doubles event. This brought Ghana’s tally to 3-0 at the end of the opening games last Tuesday.

The Ghanaians continued the feat during matchday two as Herman Abban beat Cameroon’s Teboh Etienne 6-4, 6-3 in the men’s singles category before joining forces with Isaac Nortey to win 6-3, 7-6 against Teboh Etienne and Ngwohoh Blaise in the men’s doubles event.

The Rwandans also made it to the final after recording victories against Uganda, Botswana and host nation Congo.