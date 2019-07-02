AFCON 2019: MoYS Urge Ghanaians To Support Black Stars Fully In Last Group Game

Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah (MP), National Sports Authority (NSA) Chairman Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang and a delegation visited the residential camps of the National Supporters Union (NSU) in Ismailia Egypt.

The Minister's visit was to primarily familiarize and acquaint himself with the supporters since the group arrived and to ensure that there are no challenges at their residential bases during their stay in the country.

The Minister also interacted with some media personnel who have come to provide coverage of the tournament to Ghanaians back home.

"Myself and the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Mr Kwadwo Baah led a delegation to visit the residential camps of the National Supporters Union in Ismalia, Egypt," he said.

"The purpose of the visit was to familiarize and interact with the boisterous supporters since their arrival in Egypt."

"I spent some quality time with them to ensure that there were no challenges whatsoever at their various residential bases in Egypt."

"I took time to interact with some personnel of the inky fraternity who made the trip to provide coverage of the tournament to Ghanaians back home."

The Minister said on his Facebook Page.