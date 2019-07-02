Samson Deen & Mohammed Shaaban To Contest For National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Presidency

President of the Ghana Para Powerlifting Association (GPA) and CEO of Africa Origin Travel & Tours, Mr. Samson Deen and Mr. Mohammed Shaaban, the Technical Director of Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), have filed their nomination to contest for the position of the President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

The NPC Elective Congress is fixed for Saturday, July 6, at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

At the closing of nominations, 15 persons submitted their forms out of the 18 who picked to vie for positions in the NPC.

For the Vice Presidency position, the President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, Frederick Lartey Otu and Mr Eric Adjei, have also submitted their nomination to contest for the position, whilst Peter Adjei and Otu Plahar are in the race for the Secretary-General position.

For the Treasury position, Mr Evans Yeboah would contend Wilson Agbesi for the role.

The following members will be seeking to be on the board. They are Ms Anne Doe, Mr Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sani, Twum Barimah, Philip Coffie Otuo, Richard Yeboah and Henry Larbi Kwaku Nyanteh.

The elected officers would be in charge of the NPC for the next four years. A keen contest is expected as all the aspirants have what it takes to lead sports.