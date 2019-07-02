FC Dallas Signs Ghanaian Winger Edwin Gyasi On Loan From CSKA Sofia

FC Dallas has signed Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi on loan from Bulgarian first-division team CSKA Sofia using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), the club announced today. Gyasi will be added to the roster pending receipt of his ITC and P1 Visa.

FC Dallas has the option to buy Gyasi’s contract at the end of the 2019 season to make the transfer permanent and will occupy an international slot.

Gyasi, 27, has six goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances for CSKA. He began his career in AZ Alkmaar academy system before joining Dutch second-division team SC Telstar on a one-year loan, where he scored three goals and recorded one assist in 31 appearances.

Gyasi recorded 14 goals and seven assists in 70 appearances between the first team and reserves of Eredivisie teams De Graafschap (2012), FC Twente (2012-2013) and Heracles Almelo (2013-2015). He also appeared in Dutch second-division team Roda JC Kerkade and Norway’s former first-division team Aalesund FK before joining CSKA in 2018.

Born to Ghanaian parents, Gyasi has earned five appearances for Ghana’s national team. He made his senior debut for the Black Stars on Sept. 5, 2017 and scored his first international goal in a World Cup Qualifier against Egypt on Nov. 12, 2017.

Credit:fcdallas.com