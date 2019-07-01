AFCON 2019: Thomas Partey Request For Physiotherapist From Atletico Madrid - Reports

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey is reported to have requested for a physiotherapist from Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old has been criticized due to his unimpressive performance in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Partey has featured in Ghana's two games played in the group phase but yet to produce his best performance.

However, according to Kumasi based Nhyira FM, the former Tema Youth midfielder has requested for a physiotherapist from his club side but the management of the Black Stars has rejected his plea.

Ghana are yet to win a game in the ongoing competition after two matches played leaving the Black Stars at the 2nd position with 2 points.

The four times Africa champions were frustrated to a 2:2 by the Squirrels of Benin in their opening group game.

However, Kwesi Appiah and his men were hoping to secure all three points against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon but the epic clash ended goalless.

The Black Stars will play Guinea Bissau in the must-win final group game on Tuesday at Suez.

The team will be without the services of Christian Atsu after sustaining injury against Cameroon.

However, Jonathan Mensah will have to be assessed according to Coach Kwesi Appiah before the match on Tuesday evening.

Thomas Agyepong who missed the Cameroon game returns to the team alongside John Boye who was sent off against Benin.

The must-win game has been scheduled at 16:00GMT.

Ghana is likely to face Nigeria should they finish second in Group F.