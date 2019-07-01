Modern Ghana logo

01.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Moment Of Silence To Be Observed In Honour Of Ndaye Mulamba

By cafonline.com
For the final day matches of the group stage at the Total Africa Cup of Nations, CAF has decided to honour former DR Congo striker Pierre Ndaye Mulamba, record holder for most goals in a single AFCON campaign.

A moment of silence will be observed before all the Day three matches starting today in memory of Mulamba, whose nine goals at the 1974 AFCON, incidentally in Egypt remains a record.

“We would like to pay homage to Pierre Ndaye Mulamba, record top scorer as he scored nine goals in 1974 edition here in Egypt. We will witness a minute of silence in his honour for all last day of the group stage,” said CAF Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe.

Mulamba, passed away on 26 January 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. A lethal finisher in his playing days, he scored both goals as DR Congo beat Zambia 2-0 in the final of the 1974 AFCON in Cairo, Egypt.

