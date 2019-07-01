AFCON 2019: John Boye Returns Set To Start Against Guinea Bissau; Kasim Nuhu Ruled Out

Ghana defender John Boye is set to feature for Black Stars crunch Group F fixture with Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday at the Suez Stadium.

The FC Metz defender missed Ghana's clash against Cameroon following his red card against Benin and he served his suspension on Saturday.

Boye was sent off in Ghana's opener after picking two yellow cards on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old went into the books of the referee after a horrible tackle on Benin midfielder Sessi D'Almeida on the 37th minute.

He was marched off on the 55th minute by the referee for time wasting.

However, Kasim Nuhu who has played in all of the Black Stars two games in the on-going AFCON will miss the Guinea-Bissau clash due to an accumulation of cards.

The TSG Hoffenheim centre back received his second yellow of the tournament during Saturday's 0-0 stalemate with Cameroon.