AFCON 2019: Ghana To Renew Rivalry With Nigeria In Round 16 Should They Win Against Guinea Bisaau

The Black Stars of Ghana could face Nigeria in the round of 16 at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations should they win against Guinea Bissau.

The Super Eagles failed to top Group B following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of debutants Madagascar on Sunday afternoon.

Ghana will play Guinea Bissau on Tuesday in their Group F final game at 14:00GMT.

The four times African champions are likely to finish at the second place after failing to win their first two matches.

Ghana are occupying the 3rd position with 2 points.

A win for Ghana over Guinea Bissau and a victory for Cameroon over Benin will see the two powerhouses grabbing the two available slots in the Group with the Black Stars finishing runners up behind the defending Champions (Cameroon) hence facing Nigeria in the last 16.

Ghana last played Nigeria at the semi-finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Angola, a game the Black Stars won 1-0 courtesy an Asamoah Gyan header.