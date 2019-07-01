AFCON 2019: Sebastien Desabre Unhappy With Missed Chances After Egypt Defeat

​​Uganda’s manager Sebastien Desabre has revealed he is proud of his team’s performance against Egypt describing it as a good image of Ugandan football.

Despite dominating the majority of the game, Uganda suffered their first defeat in 2019 AFCON, following a 2-0 loss against Egypt, to finish second in group A.

The Ugandans, who secured their spot in the round of 16, had a great game against the Pharaohs, threatening their goal on multiple occasions but they failed to beat Mohamed El-Shennawy.

Uganda’s performance left Desabre proud, believing that the hosts have won the game against the run of the play.

“The result is not good, but I am very proud of my players. We dominated most of the game, attacked them well; however, we missed a lot of chances,” Desabre spoke to TimeSports.

“The Egyptian team has scored two goals against the run of the play when we were controlling. I am proud of what we did, we well-represented the Ugandan football,” he added.

Moreover, the former Ismaily manager has expressed his extreme delight with Uganda’s historic advance to the next round, believing it has been the result of one-and half-year of hard work.

“I am so proud of Uganda’s qualification to the second round for the first time in 41 years,” the Frenchman said.

“Everyone has had a role in this brilliant achievement. I have been here for a one-and-a-half year, and we have been doing our best every time.

“We don’t care who we are playing in the next round, whether it’s Kenya or Senegal. It is a knockout game and we have to do our best to win the game,” he concluded.