AFCON 2019: Christian Atsu Set To Miss Ghana, Guinea Bissau Game

Ghana winger Christian Atsu is set to miss Ghana's final Group F game against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday due to injury.

The Newcastle United winger sustained an injury in Ghana's second Group F clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon last weekend.

The 27-year-old lasted for only fifteen minutes in their 0-0 draw with Cameroon.

According to reports, Atsu is sent to hospital in Ismailia to know the extent of the injury on Sunday morning before the squad made the trip to Suez where their final match will be played.

Atsu becomes the second player to sustain a serious injury after Thomas Agyepong who picked up a thigh injury in Ghana's first match against Benin.