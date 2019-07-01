Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
01.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Christian Atsu Set To Miss Ghana, Guinea Bissau Game

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: Christian Atsu Set To Miss Ghana, Guinea Bissau Game
JUL 1, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS

Ghana winger Christian Atsu is set to miss Ghana's final Group F game against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday due to injury.

The Newcastle United winger sustained an injury in Ghana's second Group F clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon last weekend.

The 27-year-old lasted for only fifteen minutes in their 0-0 draw with Cameroon.

According to reports, Atsu is sent to hospital in Ismailia to know the extent of the injury on Sunday morning before the squad made the trip to Suez where their final match will be played.

Atsu becomes the second player to sustain a serious injury after Thomas Agyepong who picked up a thigh injury in Ghana's first match against Benin.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line