AFCON 2019: Naby Keita Returns To Liverpool For Further Examination On Thigh Injury - Reports

Naby Keita has reportedly returned to Liverpool to receive further examination on the thigh injury he sustained while representing Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Reds midfielder picked up the knock during Guinea’s 1-0 defeat to Nigeria on Wednesday and was replaced by Lass Bangoura after 70 minutes.

After sustaining injuries to his thigh and shin in the loss, the 24-year-old was left on the bench for the crucial group game against Burundi, which Guinea won 2-0.

Keita was reportedly consulted by a Liverpool doctor before the Sunday’s encounter and it is now claimed that he has since left Egypt to be assessed further.

Journalist Amadou Makadji reported the midfielder left the team hotel on Sunday evening before boarding a private jet to Liverpool.

According to the Foot224 reporter, the decision was made due to continued pain in his thigh, but the player is expected to return to Cairo in three days.

Keita was representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations after he recovered from an injury that saw him miss the end of the Liverpool’s highly successful season.

He made a substitute appearance in the 2-2 draw with Madagascar – his first match since the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona – before starting against Nigeria.

Before the loss to the Super Eagles, Guinea coach Paul Put claimed: “If Naby is 100 per cent ready, we will not hesitate to start with him but it depends on him too.

“You know he had an injury. It was not known if he would participate in the Afcon. We’ve done everything to prepare Naby.

“He trains at 200 per cent. I think he is physically ready. If he’s mentally ready, I think he’ll start the game.”