AFCON 2019: Richard Ofori Confident Of Black Stars Qualification To Knockout Phase

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori says Ghana will progress to the knockout phase of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite their goalless draw with Cameroun at the Ismailia Stadium on Saturday.

The four times African champions are winless after two matches having recorded a 2-2 draw against Benin in their opening Group F encounter and playing goalless with Cameroun in their second group fixture.

Despite the stuttering start, the Maritzburg United shot-stopper remains optimistic about Ghana's chance as they prepare to face Guinea Bissau in their last group game on Tuesday, July 2 at the Suez Stadium.

“We will play against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday and we need to stay positive. I’m confident we will deliver,” he said in an interview.

Ghana needs a win against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday to progress to the Round of 16 in the 24-nation tournament which started on June 21 and will end on July 19.