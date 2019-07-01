Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
01.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Richard Ofori Confident Of Black Stars Qualification To Knockout Phase

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: Richard Ofori Confident Of Black Stars Qualification To Knockout Phase
JUL 1, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori says Ghana will progress to the knockout phase of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite their goalless draw with Cameroun at the Ismailia Stadium on Saturday.

The four times African champions are winless after two matches having recorded a 2-2 draw against Benin in their opening Group F encounter and playing goalless with Cameroun in their second group fixture.

Despite the stuttering start, the Maritzburg United shot-stopper remains optimistic about Ghana's chance as they prepare to face Guinea Bissau in their last group game on Tuesday, July 2 at the Suez Stadium.

“We will play against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday and we need to stay positive. I’m confident we will deliver,” he said in an interview.

Ghana needs a win against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday to progress to the Round of 16 in the 24-nation tournament which started on June 21 and will end on July 19.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line