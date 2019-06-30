AFCON 2019: Ghana 0-0 Cameroun [HIGHLIGHTS]

Ghana held the defending champions Cameroon to a goalless draw on Saturday at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Indomitable Lions who beat Ghana 2-0 in the 2017 semi-finals, went closest in the first half as Christian Bassogog was denied by Richard Ofori.

But Black Stars almost won it late on when substitute Owusu Kwabena struck the crossbar and Andrew Yiadom went close.

Clarence Seedorf's side top of the group and have progressed to the Round-of-16.

With four of the six third-placed teams qualifying for the knockout stage, Cameroon are well placed to reach the last 16 after starting their defence with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau while Ghana were held to a 2-2 draw with Benin in their opener.

Ghana will play their final group game against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday at Suez at 14:00GMT.

Watch highlights of the match below;

