Luis Suarez And Uruguay Finally Feel The Ghanaian Heartbreak Of 2010

Love him, hate him, get bitten by him… people always seem to have something to say about Luis Suarez.

The Barcelona man missed the vital penalty as Uruguay crashed out of the Copa America on Saturday night.

As it is nearly nine years to the day since Suarez broke African hearts, there is a real sense of poetic justice.

In that fateful night in South Africa back in 2010, Suarez broke a whole continent’s hearts with his very own ‘Hand of God’ attempt.

His goal-line save led to a red card but after Asamoah Gyan hit the bar from the resulting penalty, the game went to extra-time and ultimately spot kicks.

Uruguay and Suarez went through and their number nine was public enemy No 1 almost everywhere bar Uruguay.

Following three separate cannibalistic assaults and nearly a decade of general sh*thousing, footballing karma has hit hard for the 32-year-old.

Suarez and Uruguay were hoping to win their first Copa America since 2011 and were heavy favourites playing Peru.

After a drab 0-0, like in South Africa, the game in Brazil went to penalties.

Suarez took the first penalty but couldn’t beat Perdo Gallese in the Peruvian net.

Every other player managed to bury their penalties meaning it was Suarez, and Suarez alone, who cost his country.

While the victory will have been celebrated in Peru, there will have been a cheer on the west coast of Africa as Suarez and Uruguay missed out on the semis.

Suarez has experienced footballing heartache before the game on Saturday night.

There were the tears at Selhurst Park back in 2014 and the Anfield meltdown from Barcelona in last season’s Champions League.

But Saturday’s game, which saw Suarez on the floor in tears, seemed to bring back the memories of him running down the tunnel celebrating Gyan’s missed penalty while the whole world muttering ‘what a b*stard.’ at their TVs.

This may have been the last opportunity for Suarez to lift silverware with his country so, in a weird way, you have to feel for him.

Whether it’s David Beckham’s retirement, John Terry’s slip or Suarez missing the penalty – it’s never nice to see a grown man reduced to tears.