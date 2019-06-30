30.06.2019 Cup of Nations AFCON 2019: Guinea Win To Keep Qualification Hopes Alive By Wires JUN 30, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS Mohamed Yattara scored twice as Guinea beat 10-man Burundi 2-0 to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Africa Cup of Nations last 16.Yattara swept in the opener from a corner before Christophe Nduwarugira was sent off for Burundi after committing a foul as the last man.Yattara made the win safe in the second half with a composed strike.Guinea must now wait to discover if they will progress as one of the best third-placed teams.They finish the group stage with four points. The four third-placed sides with the best records will go through.Madagascar's 2-0 win against Nigeria meant the Africa Cup of Nations debutants topped Group B with the Super Eagles progressing to the knockout stage as runners-up.
