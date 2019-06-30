Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
30.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Guinea Win To Keep Qualification Hopes Alive

By Wires
AFCON 2019: Guinea Win To Keep Qualification Hopes Alive
JUN 30, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS

Mohamed Yattara scored twice as Guinea beat 10-man Burundi 2-0 to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Africa Cup of Nations last 16.

Yattara swept in the opener from a corner before Christophe Nduwarugira was sent off for Burundi after committing a foul as the last man.

Yattara made the win safe in the second half with a composed strike.

Guinea must now wait to discover if they will progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

They finish the group stage with four points. The four third-placed sides with the best records will go through.

Madagascar's 2-0 win against Nigeria meant the Africa Cup of Nations debutants topped Group B with the Super Eagles progressing to the knockout stage as runners-up.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line